What's on - including hometown gig for Shades of Rhythm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy weekend at the Yard of Ale on Oundle Road finishing with seven-band charity day

Shades of Rhythm, ​Queen’s Head, Peterborough city centre, July 6

Eclectic Ballroom welcomes Shades of Rhythm – Peterborough’ Rayan Gee, Nick Slater and Lanx who made a name for themselves way back with the Rave scene, playing alongside ground breaking artists The Prodigy, N-joi and K-Klass at raves and clubs such as Raindance, Fantazia, The Astoria and The Haçienda.

Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's live music from 1pm on Sunday at the Yard of Ale with a fundraising day for Sue Ryder and Parkinson's UK

THURSDAY 4th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 5th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Christian Smith from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Freudian Slippers from 9pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJs Lez & Luke present: 80s v 90s from 6pm -1am.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 80's parody rock band Iron Fist! from 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Submachine from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank funk it’s Friday with Resident DJ MrNash from 9pm -2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Soul Rendition.

SATURDAY 6th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Bijou Bar Fest DJ Takeover from 8pm

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Girl Gone Rockin’ from 9pm. Rock ‘n’ Roll covers band.

The Ostrich Inn has The Reckless from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has acoustic duo Toby & Nat, performing covers from your favourite artists from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has live music.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has True 90s from 9pm. Members free, non-members £2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. Top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. (England v Switzerland Euro game on a big screen and TV at 5pm)

Charters has Summer Vinyl Party from 12pm – late (also showing England v Switzerland on outdoor TV and inside).

Peterborough Conservative Club has Dr Phil.

March United Services Club has a Soul & Motown Night with Cecil Farayi. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members.

Manor Farm Park, Eye Summer Festival, has The Reckless at 5.30pm.

SUNDAY 7th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Charity Day from 1pm with bands including Another Girl, Another Planet, Colin Smith, Salmon Dave, 2020 vision, Lee Clingan, The Zephyrs And DNA plus quiz, barbecue and raffle in aid of Sue Ryder and Parkinson's UK.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True 90s from 2pm.

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5pm..

Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm -3pm, followed by Velocity from 3pm -6pm.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm -11pm.

WEDNESDAY 10th: