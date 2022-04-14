What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Take your pick - a five-day beer and cider festival, two-day music festival with six bands and so much more.

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 5:06 am
See The Top Banana Band at Iron Horse Ranch House on Saturday. i

Here is the pick of the live music and DJ sets on at Peterborough’s pubs, clibs and bars this weekend and into next week.

THURSDAY (14th):

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Salmon Dave from 8.30pm;

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Charters, Town Bridge, has Easter Beer and Cider Festival starts. Showcasing 20+ real ales, 15+ ciders and 35+ gins. Finishes on Monday;

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Jessie’s Ghost from 10pm, free entry;

FRIDAY (15th):

Charters has Black Dog Murphy from 10pm. free entry;

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from9pm playing Punk and New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s. Free admission;

Brewery Tap has Brownsuga with DJ Eddie Nash and guests from 8.30pm, £5 entry, proceeds to Cancer Research UK;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Candy Twist;

Liberation, New Road, has Scarcha promotions with Dancehall & Reggae vs. Afrobeats & Amapiano, featuring Scarcha Dappa, Teeks, DJ Lion, TREX, DJ Steve and special guests Peppa, Hype ft Dialtone & Brando, and Unruly ft Empire. Hosted by Man Like Yella;

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY(16th):

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Porky Pig from 9pm. Free admission;

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Division duo from 8.30pm;

Yard of Ale has Lee Major;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Radius 45, one of the region’s finest four piece professional function bands based in Peterborough from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm - 3am. Free entry;

Charters has Groove Cartell from 10pm. Free entry;

Peterborough Conservative Club has guitarist and vocalist Aaron Fender from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has James White & The Wild Fire from 1pm - 2.30pm; Lizzy on the Loose from 3.30pm - 5pm; Double Barrell Reggae and Ska from 6pm - 7.30pm; and Top Banana Band (pictured) from 8.30 - 10pm;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am, resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY (17th):

The Ostrich Inn has Off The Cuff DJ Session from 2pm - 11pm;

Charters has Division duo from 3pm. Free entry;

Brewery Tap has Meg McPartlin from 9pm. Free entry;

Yard of Ale has The Zephyrs;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Christian Smith from 1pm - 2.30pm; and Jessies Ghost from 3pm - 5pm;

EASTER MONDAY:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Money Shot from 2pm, a Peterborough party band playing Rock, Pop and Dance covers. Free admission;

Peterborough Conservative Club has entertainment from Nik Powers from 12.30pm plus a hog roast.

TUESDAY:

Liberation is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night

If you have a gig you would like listing email: [email protected]

PeterboroughNorth Street