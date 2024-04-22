Werrington's pubs are keeping drinkers safe and having some fun too

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move is the first initiative put into place by a new “pub safe” group that has been formed linking The Dragon, The Crab & Winkle, The Cock Inn, The Three Horseshoes, The Blue Bell and The Frothblowers.

The Dragon’s and Three Horseshoes’ are already in place, but John Lawrence (The Blue Bell and Frothblowers) says talks are ongoing regards the others and funding in place, adding "We all agree that is important that should the need arise, people will know where they can find a defibrillator in Werrington – at one of the local pubs.”

A WhatsApp group has already been set up to allow staff to share information quickly, and while there is no perceived problem with customers’ behaviour, they will be having talks with licensing officials at the city council and police about training and raising awareness “to make sure Werrington’s pubs remain as safe as they can be.”

Launch of Werrington pub watch at The Dragon on Hodgson Avenue - Simone Loveridge (Three Horseshoes), John Lawrence (Blue Bell and Frothblowers) and Lauren Woods (The Dragon).

There is a fun side to the link-up too, with the focus already on the ever-popular Scout and Guide Carnival and Parade on June 22. So expect to see costumed dragons, bells, horses and more joining the parade as it makes its way through the village.

"Each pub will have four representatives dressed appropriate to the pub name and we will be all walking together to show unity,” said John.

“We will be giving out leaflets too, promoting our first ‘pub trail’ where a visit to each pub (for a half, small wine or a spirit) before September, so plenty of time, will earn people a commemorative badge and a chance to win prizes, provided by all the pubs, in a draw.

"You will also see us on the carnival field in a relay race, still in character – and people can vote for their favourite.”

The fun won’t end there, as in the summer – rivalling The Olympics – there will be a series of Sunday pub games with each venue hosting. Get ready for welly wanging on the village green, tug-of-war outside The Dragon, a Bucking Bronco outside The Three Horseshoes and much more.

"We will have a winner at each event but all the pubs will be competing for the honour of being crowned the overall Werrington Summer Sunday Pub Games champion,” added John.