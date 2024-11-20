Village pub's Sunday roast named in the UK's top 50 by The Good Food Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A half-hour drive north out of Peterborough, The Olive Branch has been a cornerstone of British pub dining for an incredible 25 years.

​But the silver anniversary is not the only thing being celebrated – after the always-excellent award-winning pub in the village of Clipsham, just off the A1 in Rutland, was today named one of The Good Food Guide's Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts in Britain 2024.

The Good Food Guide's search for Britain's Best Sunday Roast attracted 20,000 public nominations and involved weeks of anonymous judges' inspections.

The recognition comes after a glowing review from YouTube food critic Gary Eats, whose video praising The Olive Branch's Sunday lunch amassed 130,000 views. Gary described the roast as "outstanding", highlighting the 28-day mature beef sirloin, Yorkshire pudding and meticulous attention to detail. You can watch his review here: Gary Eats Review.

Sunday roast beef at The Olive Branch in Clipsham

Founded by three friends in 1999, The Olive Branch dramatically revived the fortunes of a derelict and forgotten village pub with a passion for community, hospitality and exceptional food. Today, it continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Ben Jones, director and one of the original founders, expressed his pride in the achievement, saying: "Being named one of Britain's top 50 Sunday roasts by The Good Food Guide is an incredible honour, particularly during our 25th anniversary year.

"The Sunday roast is at the heart of British culture and what we do here at The Olive Branch. It's about bringing people together to enjoy great food, lovingly prepared. This recognition reflects the dedication of our talented team, and we couldn't be prouder."

The Top 50 Roast accolade is the latest addition to The Olive Branch's impressive list of achievements over the past 25 years, which include a Michelin Star (held from 2002 to 2013), Good Pub Guide UK Pub of the Year, and a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

The Olive Branch at Clipsham

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, The Olive Branch team has curated a series of special menus, including a nostalgic Moules Menu inspired by the pub's earliest days.

They've also launched limited-edition Olive Branch label anniversary wines and beers, offering guests a unique way to toast the milestone year.

Founded in 1951 by Raymond Postgate, The Good Food Guide remains one of Britain's most trusted and longest-standing dining guides, renowned for its independent reviews and celebration of culinary excellence.

