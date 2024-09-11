With the onset of Autumn now creeping up on us and a noticeable chill in the air in the mornings, the urge to ‘hunker down’ and enjoy some good-quality cosy time becomes ever stronger.

Of course, one of the best ways to do that is to head out to a nice homely pub and treat yourself to a hearty Sunday roast.

Without doubt, filling up on roast parsnips, Yorky puds and roast spuds always feels like a decadent treat when Winter starts to hint a return.

Of course, the real trick to enjoying a Sunday roast is finding a suitably cosy pub to hunker down in. Somewhere that will, in addition to serving top-notch fayre, make you feel warm and welcome from the outset.

Fortunately, we in Peterborough are rather blessed in this respect as we are blessed with a very good selection of charmog boozers that can deliver those essentials in spades.

While there is no one local pub which could claim to be the de-facto ‘best’ place to enjoy a Sunday roast, there are a good few which, according to Tripadvisor, are definite runners and riders. Pubs which have developed such a strong reputation for delivering outstanding food, great service and a warm welcome that customers seem to simply gravitate to them automatically when the nights start drawing in.

We have taken the online travel platform’s data and used to compile a shortlist of ten local pubs which, based on their Tripadvisor reviews, are most likely to warm your cockles and fill your tummy in equal measure.

We’re sure one of the following highly-regarded boozers will be just the ticket if you feel to feel the urge to chow down somewhere cosy in the weeks and months to come.

1 . Golden Pheasant, Etton Now under new ownership, the Golden Pheasant at Etton has long been one of our region's go-to-spots for a good Sunday feed. "Best Sunday roast I've ever had," said one happy customer on Tripadvisor, who also highlighted the "really friendly and efficient service. " Great service is a common observation made by satisfied reviewers, as is the handsome country pub's lovely setting.

2 . The Black Horse, Elton It's clear Jake and the team at The Black Horse know a thing or two about keeping customers happy. Happy reviewers are quick to laud the fine service and ample portions which typify dining at this lovely country pub. The general feedback was summed up nicely by one happy diner who declared their food was "the best Sunday lunch all of us could remember going out for in years."

3 . The Admiral Wells, Holme While some 'newbs' may see the Admiral Wells as a bit of a drive away, many seasoned regulars enjoy the anticipation that comes with visiting their fave Sunday dining spot. "The PERFECT Sunday dinner" enthused one delighted gastronome, who also echoed other reviewers' opinions of consistently excellent service. "The food was unbelievably good," shared another, "and at a very reasonable price."

4 . The Crown Inn, Elton Looking for all the world like a setting from 'The Darling Buds of May', The Crown Inn at Elton is arguably one of the most picturesque pubs in the entire region. When it comes to the food - which is often described as "outstanding" - reviewers were almost unanimous in their appreciation of the generous portion sizes and devoted use of good quality produce. "A real treat for a wonderful Sunday lunch," summed up one satisfied guest.