The Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm closes on January 16 to undergo renovation

Work is set to get underway on Monday, January 16, with the pub on Stamford Road, in Marholm, due to reopen fully on February 17.

A beautiful new garden, elegantly styled interiors and a new stylish private dining area are some of the changes being made, providing guests with the perfect spot to get together with friends and family.

The Fitzwilliam Arms sits next to the village’s best known natural landmark – The Green Man – a 100-year-old privet hedge. Once owned by the Fitzwilliam family, the picturesque thatched roofed pub also boasts a huge garden, making it popular among ramblers.

The large gardens at the rear of the pub

Along with a striking, original new look, the Fitzwilliam Arms will also introduce an all-new food offering.

In addition to lunch and dinner, the Vintage Inns pub will offer a brunch menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes from 9am until midday on Saturdays and 11.30am on Sundays.

Plus, the new dinner menu will offer delicious, freshly cooked dishes including chargrilled skewers, stonebaked pizzas, steaks and roasts!

Alongside the delicious food offering, guests can also sample the extensive selection of wines, gins, craft beers and cocktails.

Commenting on the pub’s renovation, general manager Graham Gregory said: “We’re working hard to create a truly amazing transformation which will offer our guests the perfect country escape.

“The changes that are currently underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference. The Fitzwilliam Arms will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.

“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and we hope our guests love the transformation.”

Guests can attend rehearsal lunch and dinner events on Tuesday, February 14. This will provide locals with the unique opportunity to explore the new menu prior to the official opening and receive a discount of 50% off food. Plus there will be an exclusive launch party event from 7pm on Wednesday, February 15. Here, guests can enjoy canapes of dishes from the new menu, chat with Graham and the team and enjoy live music.

