Veganuary treats for city centre shoppers in Peterborough

Turtle Bay's vegan spread

Turtle Bay, which opens out onto St John’s Square, has everything from a Big Vegan Grill Down Breakfast, to Vegan Yardbird Breakfast and even Organic Tofu Budda Bowl on the menu - you will be spoilt for choice.

If you want something to really get your teeth into, then why not go for the No Moo Burger, plant-based perfection, juicy burger with a dash of hot sauce to satisfy those taste buds or go for The Vegan Motherclucker Burger, a chicken style patty, stacked with smashed avocado and a little hot sauce.

At the Cumbergate entrance, Tap & Tandoor has an entire menu dedicated to Vegan delight.

Tap and Tandoor's vegan mixed grill

From Small Plates of Samosa Chaat and Aloo Tikki Chaat to Home- Style Curries from £6.50, there is something to keep the whole family happy.

You could go for the Vegan Mixed Grill, which serves 2, and includes Soya Tikka, Mushroom Bites, Aloo Tikki and Vegetable Kebab to ensure there are no empty stomachs, or why not try the Soya Curry, consisting of mushrooms and soya bites cooked in a fiery tomato sauce.

With an array of delicious side dishes, from plain chips, to beer battered bhajis, you won’t know what to go for.

No meal would be complete without a yummy dessert, so treat yourself to the mango sorbet, delicious, light, and refreshing.

Costa's Vegan Macaroni Cheeze and Vegan BBQ Chickn Panini

Maybe not some people’s first choice, but at Greggs you can grab a vegan sausage roll or a vegan sausage breakfast roll bake this January.

They have also recently introduced their first vegan ham and mature cheddar baguette. Designed to mirror some of the tasty flavours of the classic ham and cheese baguette, this little snack is set to satisfy all those cravings.

If you’re looking for a refreshing snack on-the-go then check out the fruit medley, a tasty mixture of melon, kiwi, red apples, and red grapes, and in a handy pot, so you can enjoy at your desk or on the go, any time.

Whether you are going vegan, or just looking to try some new things, then Holland & Barrett have all things vegan and vegan food. From chocolate, pastas, bread, butter, sweets, baking goods and much more, Holland & Barrett have got you covered.

For pasta lovers there is organic spaghetti for £2.59, or biona spelt fuselli organic wholegrain - or why not explore the world of chickpea fusilli ?

If you are a chocolate lover enjoy they vanilla filled vegan chocolate - a velvety vanilla caramel filled dark chocolate bar.

If it is a little pick-me-up first thing, Costa make the mornings a little easier with their vegan bac’bap, fruited teacake, and brown/white toast to ensure you are ready and raring for the day ahead.

If you need a drink to quench your thirst, Costa have a vegan range to cater to all your needs.

If you have a sweet tooth, treat yourself to Krispy Kremes new limited edition range of doughnuts- which are all vegan friendly. Introducing three totally new flavours including fudge brownie bliss, caramel choc delight and apple custard crumble; the hand-crafted range will be stepping up its game in the new year, but one thing remains the same – the tantalizing doughnuts will be made fresh daily.

And for all your vegan chocolate needs, Hotel Chocolat have you covered. From hot chocolate to coffee to gifting.