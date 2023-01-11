This month is a time when people are encouraged to try making some plant-based food choices.

In Peterborough this Saturday, as a reminder, the Vegan Market will be returning to the city and setting up in Cathedral Square, bringing a selection of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, and more from 10:30am to 4pm.

And across the city centre a number a restaurants are highlighting their vegan dishes throughout January – many now have them on their menus year round.

Here’s a selection.

Las Iguanas in Church Street has a big selection including (pictured) its veggie burritos, available on 2-4-1 alongside any other vegan and vegetarian dishes through Veganuary

Turtle Bay on Exchange Street offers 15 vegan dishes served across the whole day, plus 20 vegan cocktails. And it is not just for Veganuary, it is served 365 days of the year.

Tap & Tandoor Indian gastropub on Cumbergate has a vegan menu with vegan curries, sides, small plates and a mixed grilled (pictured).

Franco Manca, the sourdough pizza specialist on Cathedral Square has introduced a Veganuary special pizza (pictured): beetroot and potato base, Violife vegan cheese, spicy plant-based mince, wilted spinach, cannellini beans & shallots.

Embe Soulfood Restaurant on Cowgate has a vegan menu that is authentic Afro-Caribbean with a soulfood twist, freshly cooked and tasty too.

Katana, on Broadway, is cooking up some Japanese Pan-Asian vegan cuisine – maybe a flavoursome avocado, cucumber and mango maki roll or some classic vegetable Gyoza... #veganuary just got more exciting!

