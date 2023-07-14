Trio serve up a new curry friendly beer

The one-off Himalayan Timur Beer – the first batch is just 40 bottles – will be served by Sachin Bhattarai at a dinner at The Spice Merchant Nepalese restaurant in Manor Way, Deeping St James, on Sunday.

It has been brewed by the nearby Bowler’s Brewery, with John Bowyer coming up with the idea after publican Steve Williams, from The Thirsty Giraffe micropub – a few doors down from the restaurant – set him the challenge.

Steve, who is also a partner in The Frothblowers micropub in Werrington, said: “To be honest I do like an Indian meal with a couple of pints but no matter what is on the label, chances are it is just a lager that is brewed here.

Sachin Bhattarai, from The Spice Merchant, John Bowyer, from Bowler's Brewery, and John Williams from The Thirsty Giraffe.

"I was talking with Sachin, whose food is great, and we both thought something slightly more spice to complement the food would be better.

“I have some of Bowler’s beers in at The Thirsty Giraffe, so we approached John and he suggested a spice pilsner.

"The spice comes from Timur berries, usually only used in cooking to give dishes a whole new dimension, and only found in The Himalayas.

"In food it is great, and it certainly makes the beer very aromatic. It is experimental, to see if it works, and at Sunday’s meal we will find out if people like it. If they do, we could do a bigger batch.”