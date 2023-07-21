News you can trust since 1948
The White Hart: New look courtyard and pizza shack

The pub and restaurant are looking fabulous since the refurbishment earlier this year, and now the same can be said for the courtyard at The White Hart, in Ufford.
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read

The village pub’s new owners wasted no time in raising the bar in terms of comfort and the food offering with January’s makeover, and have now turned their attention to the garden.

There is space galore for families in the paddock, while the courtyard with plenty of benches, chairs and tables with parasols has been shown some TLC in time for summer.

And as of last month, the centre of attention has been the Pizza Shack, with its wood-fired pizza oven lit Wednesday to Saturday, overlooking proceedings from its lofty position.

The White Hart's Pizza Shack is openThe White Hart's Pizza Shack is open
The White Hart's Pizza Shack is open
Luckily when I popped in to see what all the fuss was about, although we were enjoying a sun shower and chose to sit inside, the oven was still in business.

And with my 10-year-old pizza-loving daughter sharing a half-and-half margherita and pepperoni, it was soon gone.

The crisp, toasted-around-the-edges base, won our approval straight away and I particularly enjoyed how the toppings were still a little gooey, making it all a bit messy yet delicious.

White Hart general manager Dan Wade said : “We are thrilled to have our Pizza Shack open, serving our authentic Neapolitan pizza.

A pizza from the pizza shack at The White HartA pizza from the pizza shack at The White Hart
A pizza from the pizza shack at The White Hart

"The feedback has been really positive. The chaps have taken such an enthusiastic approach to learning how to make the pizzas and their pride and passion is what is drawing people across to us.”

