The White Hart: New look courtyard and pizza shack

The village pub’s new owners wasted no time in raising the bar in terms of comfort and the food offering with January’s makeover, and have now turned their attention to the garden.

There is space galore for families in the paddock, while the courtyard with plenty of benches, chairs and tables with parasols has been shown some TLC in time for summer.

And as of last month, the centre of attention has been the Pizza Shack, with its wood-fired pizza oven lit Wednesday to Saturday, overlooking proceedings from its lofty position.

The White Hart's Pizza Shack is open

Luckily when I popped in to see what all the fuss was about, although we were enjoying a sun shower and chose to sit inside, the oven was still in business.

And with my 10-year-old pizza-loving daughter sharing a half-and-half margherita and pepperoni, it was soon gone.

The crisp, toasted-around-the-edges base, won our approval straight away and I particularly enjoyed how the toppings were still a little gooey, making it all a bit messy yet delicious.

White Hart general manager Dan Wade said : “We are thrilled to have our Pizza Shack open, serving our authentic Neapolitan pizza.

A pizza from the pizza shack at The White Hart