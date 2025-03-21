The two Peterborough restaurants closing on the same day - here's when

Peterborough diners have their last chance to say goodbye to two city restaurants which close their doors for the last time this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reported here this week, Franco Manca in Cathedral Square has taken the decision to close after almost three years.

It has now been confirmed that the pizza oven will be switched off after service on Sunday, March 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the sourdough pizza specialist restaurant is to disappear from the city eating out scene, the building on the corner of Long Causeway, converted from an opticians in summer of 2022, is expected to be taken by "chicken wing experts" Wingstop.

It's your last chance to eat at Harvester at Alwalton and Franco Manca in the city centre

No proposed opening date has been given.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Harvester at Alwalton, near the Showground, will serve its last meals after 30 years.

As previously reported here, the restaurant is to undergo a substantial refurbishment and redevelopment before reopening in May as a Miller & Carter steakhouse, creating more than 20 jobs.