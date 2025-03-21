The two Peterborough restaurants closing on the same day - here's when
As we reported here this week, Franco Manca in Cathedral Square has taken the decision to close after almost three years.
It has now been confirmed that the pizza oven will be switched off after service on Sunday, March 23.
While the sourdough pizza specialist restaurant is to disappear from the city eating out scene, the building on the corner of Long Causeway, converted from an opticians in summer of 2022, is expected to be taken by "chicken wing experts" Wingstop.
No proposed opening date has been given.
Meanwhile, on the same day, the Harvester at Alwalton, near the Showground, will serve its last meals after 30 years.
As previously reported here, the restaurant is to undergo a substantial refurbishment and redevelopment before reopening in May as a Miller & Carter steakhouse, creating more than 20 jobs.
