The two Peterborough restaurants closing on the same day - here's when

By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Mar 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 12:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Peterborough diners have their last chance to say goodbye to two city restaurants which close their doors for the last time this weekend.

As we reported here this week, Franco Manca in Cathedral Square has taken the decision to close after almost three years.

It has now been confirmed that the pizza oven will be switched off after service on Sunday, March 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the sourdough pizza specialist restaurant is to disappear from the city eating out scene, the building on the corner of Long Causeway, converted from an opticians in summer of 2022, is expected to be taken by "chicken wing experts" Wingstop.

It's your last chance to eat at Harvester at Alwalton and Franco Manca in the city centreplaceholder image
It's your last chance to eat at Harvester at Alwalton and Franco Manca in the city centre

No proposed opening date has been given.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Harvester at Alwalton, near the Showground, will serve its last meals after 30 years.

As previously reported here, the restaurant is to undergo a substantial refurbishment and redevelopment before reopening in May as a Miller & Carter steakhouse, creating more than 20 jobs.

Related topics:PeterboroughShowground

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice