Three Greene King pubs in Peterborough have launched a series of deals to help families save money eating out this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hungry Horse customers at The Halcyon in Atherstone Avenue, can enjoy a series of meals for just £5 each, while families can dine for just £15 at The Harrier Flaming Grill pub at Gunthorpe, or enjoy two mains for £15 at The Mulberry Tree Farm Farmhouse Inn at Hampton.

Due to its popularity last year, Flaming Grill’s ‘feed the family’ offer is back at The Harrier on Gunthorpe Road until March 2. The offer, all day Monday to Friday, includes two adults and two kids meals for just £15. Additional children’s meals are available for £2 extra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halcyon promotion runs through until February 9, Monday to Friday, where dishes include a selection of burgers, chicken tikka masala curry and macaroni cheese.

"Feed the family" for £15 at The Harrier in Gunthorpe

From January 8, The Mulberry Tree Farm, at Kempley Close, is offering two meals for £15 on selected mains on Mondays to Thursdays. This includes carvery, selected burgers and fish and chips and runs until February 1. Lorraine Collier, Greene King marketing controller, said: “We understand that this time of year is always challenging following the Christmas period. We believe it’s more important than ever for us to be able to support our customers and offer parents, families and individuals the opportunity to get the most for their money and feed their families for less.