The Peterborough pub were you can 'feed the family' for £15 this month - and more great offers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hungry Horse customers at The Halcyon in Atherstone Avenue, can enjoy a series of meals for just £5 each, while families can dine for just £15 at The Harrier Flaming Grill pub at Gunthorpe, or enjoy two mains for £15 at The Mulberry Tree Farm Farmhouse Inn at Hampton.
Due to its popularity last year, Flaming Grill’s ‘feed the family’ offer is back at The Harrier on Gunthorpe Road until March 2. The offer, all day Monday to Friday, includes two adults and two kids meals for just £15. Additional children’s meals are available for £2 extra.
The Halcyon promotion runs through until February 9, Monday to Friday, where dishes include a selection of burgers, chicken tikka masala curry and macaroni cheese.
From January 8, The Mulberry Tree Farm, at Kempley Close, is offering two meals for £15 on selected mains on Mondays to Thursdays. This includes carvery, selected burgers and fish and chips and runs until February 1. Lorraine Collier, Greene King marketing controller, said: “We understand that this time of year is always challenging following the Christmas period. We believe it’s more important than ever for us to be able to support our customers and offer parents, families and individuals the opportunity to get the most for their money and feed their families for less.
“Our January offers do just that, providing a variety of options across our Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns and Flaming Grill brands, helping to ease the monetary pressures that so many people are facing.”