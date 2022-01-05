The Ostrich Inn named Peterborough’s pub of the year 2022

The Ostrich Inn has won the CAMRA Peterborough & District Pub of the Year 2022

The award follows Peterborough & District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members taking part in a vote over the festive period.

Five pubs were in the running but The Ostrich Inn - noted for its live music as well as its beer - claimed the number one spot beating off competition from The Kings Head, Stamford; The Goat, Frognall; The Fletton Club, Fletton High Street; and The Wonky Donkey also on Fletton High Street. Graham and Sue Finding, who run the North Street pub, were ‘delighted’ to have the crown for 2022. Sharing the news on the pub’s facebook page, Graham said: “We’re chuffed and it has given us the best possible start to the New Year.

“A massive thanks to all those groups who help to make this little old pub of ours what it is. Thanks first and foremost to our wonderful staff, all the fantastic bands, duos and solo performers who grace our stage.

“Thanks to all the groups that regularly meet and perform here that make this pub so unique. Thanks to our great suppliers, providers who supply us with such fine ale week in, week out.

“Since thanks to CAMRA - we love what you do, please keep doing it. As proud Peterborians our history with the beer festival goes back to the Gildenburgh Rooms with the Rusty steel combo - right from then you were setting the bar for quality beer and entertainment - this accolade from you means the world to us.

“And last but by no means least, thank you to our amazing regulars, whether you come in every day, every week, month or quarter - you are brilliant. Sincere thanks for your custom and friendship.”