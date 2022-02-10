The food stores and takeaways in Peterborough with a food hygiene rating of 0 or 1

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five (very good) to zero which can be displayed at their premises and online at www.ratings.food.gov.uk/ so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.
Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.
