Takeaways and food stores where major improvement is needed.

The food stores and takeaways in Peterborough with a food hygiene rating of 0 or 1

Here are 12 Peterborough takeaways and food stores who have been rated 0, where urgent improvement is necessary, or 1, where major improvement is necessary in the last two years.

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:10 am

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five (very good) to zero which can be displayed at their premises and online at www.ratings.food.gov.uk/ so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

1. Ratings from www.ratings.food.gov.uk/

Roshni takeaway, 200 Gladstone Street has a 0 rating, inspected May 2021

2. Ratings from www.ratings.food.gov.uk/

Golden Restaurant, 197 Lincoln Road, has a 0 rating, inspected November 2021

3. Ratings from www.ratings.food.gov.uk/

Ali Fresh Nan at 73 Cromwell Road has a 1 rating, inspected in August 21

Photo: Midlands

4. Ratings from www.ratings.food.gov.uk/

Asia, 5 Fitzwilliam Street, has a 1 rating, inspected September 2021

