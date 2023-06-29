New owners, and long-time friends, have thrown open the doors of The Botolph Arms once again this week.

Taking over the reins of the Sam Smith Brewery pub are business partners Oli Robins and David Morrad who met at the University of Westminster.

The joint-landlords will be keeping board games behind the bar – as they plan a “digital detox” and will “ban” mobile phones and laptops.

David Morrad and Oli Robbins the new joint managers of the Botolph's Arms.

The converted 18th century cottages off Oundle Road, which first became a pub in 1981, closed in March last year.

On June 28, a ‘soft launch’ saw the first customers being served before opening the doors to the general public on Friday.

The pair have also introduced card payment for the first time in five years and traditional pub food will be served from early August.

David, previously a restaurant supervisor, born in Kent and now lives in Peterborough, said: “We are excited to reopen The Botolph Arms, as we understand it is at the heart of the community.

The Botolph Arms, Oundle Road, reopens this week

"As locals ourselves, we have seen countless memories and friendships created; we now want to reignite that thriving environment.”

Oli, who is originally from Werrington and a tree surgeon, said: “We both loved this pub for this years - it’s beautiful - and it was a shame that it was shut down really as it’s such a pillar of the community.

“We just thought we would take it on and give it a go. It’s been a bit of a mission, a lot of blood sweat and tears!

“We can't wait to welcome everyone back and see the pub garden filled as many remember from previous years. Stop by soon and meet the team.”