The Botolph Arms: Peterborough pub closes 18 months after reopening

The pub is subject to the strict rules of the Sam Smith Brewery.

The Botolph Arms in Peterborough has announced that it has permanently closed.

The pub has been run by business partners Oli Robins and David Morrad over the last 18 months, after the pair reopened the pub, after a year of it being closed, in June 2023.

The pub is owned by the Sam Smith Brewery and is therefore subject to the brewery’s policy of no mobile phones. no TVs or background music and no swearing.

David Morrad and Oli Robbins the former joint managers of the Botolph's Arms.

A statement from the landlords said: “We really appreciate and value your support for the last 18 months. The Botolph Arms has the most beautiful community however due to Mr Smith the pub is now under permanent closure.

"Thank you again and thanks to our amazing staff, even though the pub is permanently closed we know that this is not a final goodbye.

“Much love, Dave, Oli, Hollie, Kyle, Anisha and the rest of the team.”

The landlords then added: “It’s not the fault of the management or any other reason, it is just very simple that the business is not making enough money.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the Sam Smith Brewery for comment.