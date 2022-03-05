The Bluebell, Helpston: A gastropub that is well worth seeking out

So I thought it only right that I practise what I preach, and last Saturday afternoon (after booking) popped in for a little lunch.

It is a lovely little stone-built village pub and, since my last visit a couple of years ago, has a much improved outside seating area.

It is equally charming inside and has a couple of nice and neat set aside dining areas, although I am certain you can choose to eat where you like.

The dinner menu might be a little more indicative of its gastro credentials, but the lunchtime menu offered more than enough to tempt us and certainly delivered.

There were some enticing small plates to share, plus half a dozen side dishes and the loaded fries looked amazing. And I could quite easily have been satisfied with any of the lunches on offer - local ham, duck egg and fries, beer battered cod goujon sandwich, BBQ chicken melt, and the rest thank you very much.

As it was we - my nine-year old-daughter joined me on the dual-purpose bike ride - shared some moreish halloumi fries (£6) with a tangy, spicy ketchup to get the ball rolling.

And very good they were too.

A mountainous burger (£8) - homemade of course - then arrived, beautifully cooked so it was soft and juicy. A lovely soft brioche bun encased it, along with a thick slice of smoked bacon, melted cheese and fresh lettuce and sliced tomato.

It looked almost comical in her tiny hands - even cut in half - but she thoroughly enjoyed the experience of attempting to eat it. Dad helped, of course, and can confirm it was every bit as good as the noises she was making suggested it might be.

And I was more than happy with my choice - Lincolnshire sausages, mash, broccoli and carrots (£11). Three great-tasting meaty sausages, a smooth herby mashed potato, with tenderstem broccoli and baby carrots just cooked to keep a little crunch. Very nice indeed, and the gravy holding it all together was so good, I don’t mind admitting I mopped it up with some leftover brioche from the other side of the table.

As my wife might say, very Northern of me.

There were some desserts to delight too especially if the glazed lemon tart , topped with Chantilly cream (£6), we shared was anything to go by. The sweet sauce and fresh strawberries were a bonus.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is quite a selection of drinks to be had - including an enjoyable lager from the Cameron Brewery which I washed my lunch down with - the service was friendly and it didn’t cost the earth.

Well worth seeking out if you have never been.

Brad Barnes was eating at The Bluebell, Woodgate, Helpston - www.bluebellhelpston.co.uk

