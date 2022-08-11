The best places for al fresco eating and drinking in Peterborough city centre

Maybe it is a spot of afternoon tea down by the river at The Chalkboard, or something similar at Sundays Tea Room overlooking the Cathedral?

Something spicy outside The Banyan Tree (there is a 2for1 offer on outside for Friday and Saturday) or Tap & Tandoor, maybe? Or Parisian at Cote on Cathedral square? Or if pizza is your thing... well take your pick!

What about a cocktail outside Bijou on Bridge Street, or Argo Lounge and Turtle Bay closer to Cathedral Square?

And they do more than just good beer but don’t forget what The Queens Head, Charters, Draper’s Arms and College Arms have to offer in the way of open space.

Or maybe you have your own favourite to enjoy the warm weather.

1. Cafe culture The Banyan Tree in Westgate Photo: PT Photo Sales

2. Cafe culture The Queens Head in Queen Street Photo: PT Photo Sales

3. Cafe culture Tap & Tandoor in Cumbergate. Photo: PT Photo Sales

4. Cafe culture Charters by Town Briadge Photo: PT Photo Sales