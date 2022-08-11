Plenty of choice when the sun is shining

The best places for al fresco eating and drinking in Peterborough city centre

With the sun shining brightly, cafe culture is alive and well in Peterborough city centre – so we have come up with the best places to enjoy food and drink al fresco.

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 5:11 pm

Maybe it is a spot of afternoon tea down by the river at The Chalkboard, or something similar at Sundays Tea Room overlooking the Cathedral?

Something spicy outside The Banyan Tree (there is a 2for1 offer on outside for Friday and Saturday) or Tap & Tandoor, maybe? Or Parisian at Cote on Cathedral square? Or if pizza is your thing... well take your pick!

What about a cocktail outside Bijou on Bridge Street, or Argo Lounge and Turtle Bay closer to Cathedral Square?

And they do more than just good beer but don’t forget what The Queens Head, Charters, Draper’s Arms and College Arms have to offer in the way of open space.

Or maybe you have your own favourite to enjoy the warm weather.

Cafe culture

The Banyan Tree in Westgate

Cafe culture

The Queens Head in Queen Street

Cafe culture

Tap & Tandoor in Cumbergate.

Cafe culture

Charters by Town Briadge

