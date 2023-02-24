News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The best and worst rated McDonalds in the Peterborough area - according to Google reviews

When you’re out and about and want a bite to eat then McDonalds is never far away.

By Stephen Thirkill
9 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:22pm

Sometimes the experiences can be very different – with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, noisy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So, where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience in the Peterborough area?

Here we bring you the best and worst rated ;Maccies’ – according to reviews by Google.

Let us know your McDonalds of choice and why.

1. McDonald's Crowland Road

3.9 from 2,569 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. McDonald's Bourges Blvd ·

3.8 from 2,903 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. McDonald's Queensgate Centre

3.9 rating from 2,691 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. McDonald's Padholme Road East

3.7 from 3,111 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
McDonaldsGooglePeterborough