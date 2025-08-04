Taco Bell announce plans to open new restaurant near Peterborough

A new Taco Bell could soon be opening its doors to customers in Wisbech.

Plans submitted to Fenland District Council have revealed the proposed location of the new fast food outlet, which would be the first Taco Bell in the town.

Originating in America, the ‘Mexican inspired fast food chain’ has been expanding its number of restaurants across the UK.

An empty shop space next to The Light Cinema, in Cromwell Road, has been identified as the proposed location of the new Taco Bell that could be opening in Wisbech.

An application has been submitted to the district council by Live Mas UK Limited (Equity) asking for permission to put up the ‘Taco Bell’ brand signage on the outside of the shop unit.

The application said: “The proposed signage elements are modest and proportionate in both size and appearance having regard to both the application premises in isolation, the host building and the wider, wholly commercial environs of the Cromwell Road Leisure Park.

“The proposed signage elements, neither individually nor cumulatively, over-dominate the frontage of the application premises or its surroundings, or result in the clutter of proliferation of signage.

“Nor would any of the proposed signage elements have an adverse impact upon public safety.”

The chain already has a store in Queensgate in Peterborough.