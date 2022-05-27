Stamford to get new 'boutique' Nepalese restaurant next month

Kanchhi is coming to Stamford

Kanchhi – a sister restaurant of Peterborough’s grand Gurkha Durbaar – has taken the place of what was for many years the 8848 in Broad Street.

The finishing touches are still being made but it is expected to open early to mid-June.

"Gurkha Durbaar is well established in Peterborough and we wanted to bring something that represents Nepal, its culture and colourfulness to Stamford,” said a spokesman.

"This is much smaller (and the name refers to a dearest younger member of the family) and it will be a boutique restaurant seating around 70 people with premium dishes, premium wines and a premium experience for customers.

"The decor is bespoke – an artist has designed the wallpaper especially, there is street art on the walls and a water feature. This represents what we are about.”