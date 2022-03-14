St Patrick’s Day 2022: you could get a free pint of Guinness at this Peterborough pub - under one condition

O'Neill's on Broadway is celebrating St Patrick's Day

The pub in Broadway is building up to St Patrick’s Day on Thursday is giving its cuistomers a chance to join in the craic by giving away a whole host of brilliant prizes, including a trip for two to the Irish capital.

All week long, a mysterious green phone boxes will take pride of place on the bar at O’Neill’s Peterborough - wait for the green phone to ring, with the first person to answer the call winning a mystery prize.

As well as a trip for two to Dublin, guests will also be in with a chance of winning tons of other craic-ing prizes including a signed 6 Nations shirt and match ball, pints of Guinness and merchandise from the likes of Jamesons, Diageo, Tullamore Dew and Sourz.

O'Neill's, St. Patrick's Day 2022 - Free Pints for Patricks and Patricias

What’s more, the Irish pub chain will be offering free pints of Guinness to people called Patrick and Patricia - from Monday (14th) to Wednesday (16th)To claim their free drink, all eligible recipients have to do is show their photo ID to the bar staff.

And with a bottomless St. Patrick’s Day brunch, limited edition ‘Pot of Gold’ bomb and £2 pints of Guinness via the O’Neill’s app, there really is something for everything at O’Neill’s this St. Patrick’s Day.

Ian Priest, operations director at O’Neill’s Pubs, said: “St. Patrick’s Day is without a doubt our favourite day of the year, and there is always great craic to be had at our pubs across the UK.

“In order to make this the best St. Patrick’s Day yet, this year we’re painting the town green by giving away some really exciting prizes. So, make sure you join us at your nearest O’Neill’s to be in with a chance of winning!”

O'Neill's, St. Patrick's Day 2022 - Bottomless Brunch