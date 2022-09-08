The Rose and Crown on Wisbech Road, Thorney.

Live music, dance performances and films are all set to be the staple entertainment at The Rose and Crown pub and hotel in Thorney.

The pub, which was recently taken over by the Thorney-based Sly Estates, has confirmed this in the form of an application for a new premises licence.

If granted, the licence would allow the venue to play live and recorded music from 11pm to midnight and as well as sell alcohol and show films/dance performances from 10am to midnight.

The new licence comes alongside a wider planned refurbishment- which is currently being decided upon by Peterborough City Council planning officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works, subject to planning permission being granted, would see the entrance to the building, added in the 1970s, replaced by one similar to how it looked when it was built, around 1890.

Renovations and extension works to the building would also include demolition and replacement of existing toilet block, a canopy to the side elevation, first floor rear extension, as well as an external seating area and repositioning of the existing carpark.

It has been proposed to keep the pub closed for some months in the new year to carry out the major renovations.