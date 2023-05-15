The land currently housing the Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey has been put on the market for £895,000.

The social club is set to close on or around July 4 after a vote from members. Support for the decision to close and sell the site required a 75% majority, which has now been reached.

Over recent years, membership numbers have dwindled to just 40 active members, according to Chairman Mark Smith.

The Ivy Leaf Club on Gracious Street, Whittlesey.

In an update, Mr Smith said: “At the AGM the members voted that due to the club running at a constant loss the best thing was to cease trading.

"The club will remain open for a few weeks to to allow us to host the last few functions, service some member requests and finalise some issues. We will look to close on or around the July 4, 2023.

“The property and land sale may take some months/years. At the end of the sale all creditors will be paid off, taxes paid and then any monies left will be distributed amongst the clubs paid-up members.

“Delivering this message gives me no pleasure at all. I am saddened to have to close the club, I can assure you that the committee, officers and I have done our best. The hard facts are the club isn’t taking the monies it needs to operate and with only 40 active members this simply isn’t sustainable.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the officers, my bar staff, the committee, our members and people who have used the club for their support over the years.”

The land at Gracious Street- which has no planning permission for any future developments- has now appeared for sale online.

As too has a message from Scott Stewart Personal Estate Agents, which states: “Calling all developers, investors or anyone who had ideas of what they’d like to do to improve the local amenity within Whittlesey. The Ivy Leaf Club is hitting the market at £895,000. There is no planning permissions but it is a town center location surrounded by local amenities and housing.