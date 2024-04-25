Small plates left a big impression at Peterborough pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Support for local groups, organisations and events has ensured its role in the community is much appreciated by many in the locality.

However, its primary purpose it to supply its customers with food and drink, which it also has a reputation for doing very well, I might add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is always a good selection of beers on, and as far as the food is concerned, it is everything from breakfast on a Saturday morning through to a range of pub classics coming out of the kitchen noon and night.

Brad Barnes dines at The Blue Bell, Werrington - known for its hanging baskets in the summer months

And with the change in the weather (in theory so far) Spring has brought a new emphasis to its Wednesday “specials”.

Winter’s “Pie Night” has been replaced by “small plates” , what some might view as tapas-style dining. There’s 16 to choose from – £6 each or four for £20 – and pretty much something to keep everybody happy.

So last week, with the wife and two girls, I gave it a go.

You can eat in the bar (there’s a TV and pool table) or, as we did, the bigger, more comfortable dining area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Barnes dines at The Blue Bell, Werrington - some of the "small plates"

We asked about portions, so we didn’t order too much or too little, and plumped for two each, to be shared, with a couple of side dishes – a nice fresh salad and crunchy sweet potato fries (£3).

Here’s how it all went down.

My choices were the barbecued pork belly ribs – packed with juicy meat in a delicious sticky sauce – and marinated buffalo wings with chilli sauce, plenty of them, meaty and very moreish.

Beef arancini rice balls – sticky rice with a tasty beef filling and a crisp, bread-crumbed coating, served in a tomato sauce. Very enjoyable.

Brad Barnes dines at The Blue Bell, Werrington - some of the "small plates"

Breaded king prawns – much-loved by the girls in particular, who told me they were the best thing on the table!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also big fans of the king prawn mac n cheese – everything you expect of this thick, mushy, cheesy favourite with a few surprises – the prawns!

A Lincolnshire Scotch egg – new to the girls, who were quite taken. Lovely crisp coating and soft, moist yolk with a great herby sausage meat flavour.

Halloumi cheese wrapped in Parma ham – what’s not to like, elevated by the ham of course.

Brad Barnes dines at The Blue Bell, Werrington - the main eating area

Finally, Donna’s curved ball – the mini corn and tofu fritters, a vegan option, that were surprisingly good, it has to be said. Nice flavour and texture combination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service was excellent and the chef brought the dishes out and told us a little bit about them, which was a nice touch.

And we all seemed to appreciate the eclectic background music too.