Plans to create a shisha lounge in place of a corner shop have been refused.

The shop at 2 Burghley Road- which was formerly home to the Creations Lounge Lebanese grill and dessert restaurant - was the subject to the application.

Proposals to change the use of the building to a restaurant with a single storey rear extension (measuring 7.3m x 8.8m by 3.7m to create a shisha lounge was rejected due to concerns about access and ventilation.

The former Creations Lounge on Burghley Road.

In the decision to reject the application, planning officers noted: “The proposal is considered to result in overdevelopment, due to high proportion of built form that will extend across the site and loss of necessary space for other infrastructure required for a commercial use, e.g. parking.

"Eastern access to the rear parking area is insufficient in width at only 2.5m failing to allow for vehicles to pass each other and likely to result in users having to reverse back into the car park or highway.

"The manoeuvring of vehicles likely to be generated by the proposed development would have an adverse effect on the safety of users of the adjoining public highway.

"As a result of the inadequate access to the new six parking spaces, the scheme cannot deliver the necessary parking area to support the use.”