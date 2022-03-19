Grade II listed public house located on the main road in Stilton. It features a large bar serving a lounge and bar tables. There are a further three dining rooms accessed from the lounge which seat up to 50 customers. (Photo: Zoopla)

Seven pubs and bars up for sale in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Several pubs and bars are up for sale in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

By adam barker
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 6:57 pm

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own pub?

For many running their own hospitality is a lifelong dream and an ever-growing number of pubs across the region are now either owned or leased by a local community group.

Here are seven pubs and bars currently up for sale in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

All information and images obtained via RightMove, Zoopla and Daltons Business.

1. High Street, March PE15 - £295,000

This pub is a two-storey detached public house and restaurant with a commercial kitchen and ground floor cellar. It has a main bar, snug room, games room, front and rear trade patios and a private roof terrace. (Photo: Zoopla)

Photo: Zoopla

2. Church Street, Whittlesey, PE7 - £330,000

This two-storey brick built public house benefits from separate access from Church Street. As well as being a pub, the business also benefits from four letting rooms: one triple, two twins and one single with two shared bathrooms. In addition, there is a self-contained two-bed domestic flat with a large lounge and kitchen. (Photo: RightMove)

Photo: RightMove

3. Little Whyte, Ramsey, Huntingdon PE26 - £575,000

The Three Horseshoes sports bar is a well-established free house. This spacious pub has a commercial kitchen already in place. Additionally, the bar offers a range of favourable ales in the relaxing bar area, with a large outdoor area for the warmer months. (Photo: RightMove)

Photo: Right Move

4. Carter Street, Fordham, Ely, CB7 - £450,000

This property is located in the village of Fordham. It has a beer garden to the rear with seating for approximately 36 customers. (Photo: Rightmove)

Photo: Right Move

