Have you ever dreamed of owning your own pub?
For many running their own hospitality is a lifelong dream and an ever-growing number of pubs across the region are now either owned or leased by a local community group.
1. High Street, March PE15 - £295,000
This pub is a two-storey detached public house and restaurant with a commercial kitchen and ground floor cellar. It has a main bar, snug room, games room, front and rear trade patios and a private roof terrace. (Photo: Zoopla)
2. Church Street, Whittlesey, PE7 - £330,000
This two-storey brick built public house benefits from separate access from Church Street. As well as being a pub, the business also benefits from four letting rooms: one triple, two twins and one single with two shared bathrooms. In addition, there is a self-contained two-bed domestic flat with a large lounge and kitchen. (Photo: RightMove)
3. Little Whyte, Ramsey, Huntingdon PE26 - £575,000
The Three Horseshoes sports bar is a well-established free house. This spacious pub has a commercial kitchen already in place. Additionally, the bar offers a range of favourable ales in the relaxing bar area, with a large outdoor area for the warmer months. (Photo: RightMove)
4. Carter Street, Fordham, Ely, CB7 - £450,000
This property is located in the village of Fordham. It has a beer garden to the rear with seating for approximately 36 customers. (Photo: Rightmove)
