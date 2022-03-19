2. Church Street, Whittlesey, PE7 - £330,000

This two-storey brick built public house benefits from separate access from Church Street. As well as being a pub, the business also benefits from four letting rooms: one triple, two twins and one single with two shared bathrooms. In addition, there is a self-contained two-bed domestic flat with a large lounge and kitchen. (Photo: RightMove)

