Diners at Peterborough’s Côte restaurant can now enjoy its new creative Spring menu designed by Gordon Ramsay’s former executive chef Steve Allen.

The highly respected chef who has worked at Michelin starred restaurants joined Cote last year and has focused on fresh seasonal ingredients to showcase classic French cuisine.

Steve’s new menu additions celebrate La Saison Délicieuse with a collection of timeless dishes, sharing plates, seasonal spritzers and French classics with a Côte twist.

The result is a beautiful and innovative new menu which says Au revoir to winter and officially welcomes Spring with the fresh selection of seasonal delights at the Church Street restaurant which underwent a stylish refurbishment last summer.

Côte believes the best way to feast is with friends and family which is the basis for the Spring menu. Steve has elevated La Cuisine Française at Côte with the new dishes, created with produce from trusted British and French producers.

To celebrate the French tradition of sharing enjoy the varied tastes of the new ‘For the Table’ dishes. Begin with Cote’s classic Charcuterie Board, a satisfying selection of Bayonne ham, truffle saucisson and coppa ham, served with sharp cornichons, Brittany salt butter and a crusty sourdough baguette.

Try the perfectly baked Camembert, which comes with a herb and lemon breadcrumb crust, honey marinated cherry tomatoes and Cote’s freshly baked sourdough baguette. The Cheese Gougères are not to be missed, perfect flaky, golden baked choux buns and Emmental cheese served with tangy Dijon mustard mayonnaise.

Oh, and the Smoked Salmon and Potato Croquettes are made with yellow peppers, dill and red onions, coated in golden breadcrumbs. Pour le table, toute suite!

The hero of the Starters is the cheese Soufflé which Steve designed for a little extra luxury. No dish says indulgence à la française like a classic Cheese Soufflé and while most soufflés are made with Comté, Steve has given this elegant Normandy classic an indulgent twist. Cote’s is made with rich, creamy Camembert, topped with a golden cheese crust and paired with a punchy mustard and chive cream sauce for that extra je ne sais quoi.

For the new Mains try the Roasted Lamb Rump. Springtime and lamb going hand in hand. This perfectly tender, blushing pink free-range grass fed lamb rump is an all-time classic hailing from Nice and served with ratatouille. This moreish vegetable stew gets its name from ‘rata’, which means large chunks, and ‘touille’, which means ‘to toss’. Steve has kept Cote’s traditional, combining aubergine, courgette, peppers, onions and perfectly sweet tomatoes. And to top off the whole soirée, a salty black olive tapenade and fragrant basil.

And a highlight of the new desserts is the Elderflower & Strawberry Crème Brûlée. Steve created a springtime twist on a traditional Crème Brûlée. Literally translating to ‘burnt cream’, this is perhaps France’s most celebrated dessert, and has been satisfying sweet tooths since 1691. Cote’s has all the trappings of a classic - creamy, smooth texture, the perfect golden brown, sugary crust - but is made with smooth vanilla and the delicate taste of elderflower. Topped with a juicy strawberry, elderflower and basil salad. Could there be a better way to say ‘bonjour spring’?

Steve said of Cote’s new menu: “I have been cooking French cuisine since the age of 13 and this menu is a reflection of everything I love about French food in the Spring. Our main focus is and always will be about the taste of our food at Cote. Simple, yet complex and delicious.”

Read our review from2022.

1 . New at Côte for Spring New at Côte for Spring - Roasted Lamb Rump With ratatouille, tapenade & basil. Recommended medium Photo: N Towell Photo Sales

2 . New at Côte New at Côte for Spring - the Charcuterie Board Photo: N Towell Photo Sales

3 . New at Côte for Spring New at Côte for Spring - Baked Camembert. Photo: N Towell Photo Sales

4 . New at Côte for Spring The new look Côte in Church Street, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3