A first look inside Peterborough's refurbished Côte restaurant

Keen to an offer an elevated dining experience to guests, Côte Peterborough, in Church Street, closed earlier this month as part of a planned refurbishment programme.

The restaurant, which opened six years ago, has an elegant and modernised restaurant design inspired by classic French interiors, showcasing the brand’s move towards a stylish and informal space that is perfect for both daytime and relaxed evening dining.

And from Thursday, six days ahead of the restaurant group’s other 84 restaurants, the menu will feature a range of seasonal dishes taking guests on a journey from Normandy to the French Riviera.

Bookings available now. https://www.cote.co.uk/restaurant/peterborough/

1. Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales