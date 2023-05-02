Rutland Hall Hotel featured on hit TV show

Rutland Hall Hotel

​Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa featured on BBC Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr earlier this month, where contestants were tasked with revamping two of the luxury hotel’s self-catered lodges into ‘the night before’ accommodation for brides and grooms.

The show, presented by Alan Carr and judged by interiors guru Michelle Ogundehin, is in its fourth series. Pitting 10 budding contestants against each other, in a series of tasks to show off their unique creative flair, the winning designer will receive a design contract for a high-end cocktail bar and ultimately, their big break into the world of commercial interior design.

Aptly referred to as ‘Romantic Rutland’ by Alan Carr, the episode saw the four remaining designers work in pairs to transform two luxurious lakeside wedding lodges on the banks of Rutland Water – with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

View from a Cottesmore Lodge at Rutland Hall Hotel

One lodge appealed to the bridal party and the other suited the groom’s nearest and dearest, with Michelle Ogundehin wanting the designers to celebrate the award-winning resort hotel’s incredible location and unique lodge features, which Alan Carr described as ‘almost like a cathedral’.

With each team given a budget of £1,500, they had just two days to complete the task. The results were applauded, with one lodge being transformed into a dark, romantic bedroom with a light and bright canopy lounge, and the other into a floral sage green lounge with a swing and foliage-themed bedroom and terrace.

Discussing the show, Joanne White, Managing Director of Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa, said: “We loved being involved in the show and are so happy with the designers’ work. The lodges offer the perfect place for close friends and family of the couple to unwind and relax before their special day, with the added bonus of the beautiful views over Rutland Water.

"Everyone at the hotel was so excited to be involved in showing audiences across the nation that we are one of England’s best kept secrets. I hope it encapsulates how special our destination hotel is in providing the perfect venue for creating lasting memories.”

The Lake View Terrace

Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa offers a selection of luxury wedding packages at its award-winning venue. Its fairy tale garden pagoda has expansive, unrivalled views of Rutland Water, offering the perfect setting for a magical day amongst 70 acres of peaceful parkland, while the Rutland pavilion set to open later this year will be able to host up to 550 guests for a variety of destination events.

The resort has undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment in the last two years, which involved the launch of its ever-popular Blossoms Restaurant in 2022. Voted in the ‘Top 100 Places to Stay for 2023’ by the Times, Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa is the perfect destination for all occasions.