They aren’t big on social media at The Queens Head to be fair but one thing that has always caught my eye are their steaks.

Now to put such emphasis on just one aspect of the business suggests what they serve up from the Spanish Josper charcoal grill/oven should be good. And they are not wrong, in fact they’re very good.

Now the method of cooking isn’t new but it must be up there with the best. And by all accounts it gives the Sunday roasts something special too.

The pub, which also has 10 hotel rooms, is on the main road through the tiny Northamptonshire village of Nassington, not far from Wansford. It is your quintessential, stone-built, steeped in history country inn.

It is impressive from the roadside as you approach, as is the view as you turn in to the car park – a wide lawn, set out with benches, sweeping down to the banks of the River Nene. Partly shaded by a towering willow. Majestic. Bring on the summer.

The pub inside continues the rural, rustic, olde-worlde charm – I guess there’s only so much you can do with a centuries old Listed Building.

Interestingly, in our 21st century throwaway society, my 10-year-old daughter enthused about the exposed wooden beams, the brickwork and stone walls, the old fireplace we sat next to, the odd knick-knacks and curios dotted around the place. She was loving it even before the food arrived.

There are a couple of menus, that change throughout the year, available – a lunchtime one with some quick bites and sandwiches, and the main with some home-made pies, sausage-filled Yorkshire puddings, burgers, bacon chops, scampi and chips. As the menu says: great produce, simply cooked and served in a relaxed setting.

Then, of course, there is the grill menu where in addition to a mouth-watering selection of steaks – from a 10oz sirloin to a 1kg tomahawk to share – you will find lamb chops, all-manner of burgers, chicken and fish.

Provenance plays a big part in the steak offering so you will see where it was sourced on the menu and it is is dry-aged on the bone which just adds so much to the flavour.

I ordered a 12oz ribeye (£30) – done to the chef’s discretion. It was nicely seasoned, beautifully cooked with the marbling rendered down perfectly and simply oozing flavour.

The steak was the star of the show, although the thrice-cooked chips were golden, crisp and fluffy inside and the sweet, roasted tomato with parmesan salad and rocket was a great taste combination.

Jasmine’s “queensheadburger” (£15.50) was a thick, meaty, tasty, juicy patty topped with melted cheese, with soft, sweet tomato, sliced onion and lettuce inside a slightly toasted brioche bun – given just enough heat to add crunch and flavour.

We also shared a starter of lightly spiced salt and pepper squid (£7.50) – a good choice. Golden, crisp and soft inside – perfect for dipping in a Vietnamese sauce of soy, garlic, lime and chilli.

A wonderful place worth seeking out for the ambience, service and the food.

