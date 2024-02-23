Pub group expects business as usual at village pub which remains closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Legal notices from the Stonegate Pub Group went up of a door and window at The Bull Inn at Newborough last Friday, outlining that it had taken possession of the premises.
The closure caused concern as to the future of the pub – the only one left in the village.
However, on Tuesday, Ei Group Ltd, part of Stonegate pubs, applied to Peterborough City Council for the transfer of the Premises Licence for The Bull from the previous licence holder.
A spokesperson from Stonegate said: “The Bull Inn, Newborough, is currently closed.
"The popular local site hopes to re-open and trade as usual in the coming weeks.
"For further updates, please visit the pub’s Facebook page.”
Read our original story from earlier in the week.