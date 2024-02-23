News you can trust since 1948
Pub group expects business as usual at village pub which remains closed

Efforts are being made to ensure it is business as usual at a village pub near Peterborough which closed last week.
By Brad Barnes
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
Legal notices from the Stonegate Pub Group went up of a door and window at The Bull Inn at Newborough last Friday, outlining that it had taken possession of the premises.

The closure caused concern as to the future of the pub – the only one left in the village.

However, on Tuesday, Ei Group Ltd, part of Stonegate pubs, applied to Peterborough City Council for the transfer of the Premises Licence for The Bull from the previous licence holder.

The Bull Inn at NewboroughThe Bull Inn at Newborough
The Bull Inn at Newborough

A spokesperson from Stonegate said: “The Bull Inn, Newborough, is currently closed.

"The popular local site hopes to re-open and trade as usual in the coming weeks.

"For further updates, please visit the pub’s Facebook page.”

Read our original story from earlier in the week.

