£200,000 new look for pub revealed

The Market Inn, on Market Hill, Huntingdon’s new look interior sees its seating areas refurbished, giving a new lease of life to the pub with a new lighter and more open look and feel.

The new look has been designed to compliment the character and charm of the listed building.

A new pool area has also been added to its back room.

The pub which was established in the 1930s, is located down a small, unique alley off the market square. It is open every day from 11 am and stocks quality beers, wines, and spirits with well-known local, national and international names. The drinks menu also features a good choice of interesting low and no-alcohol drinks too.

The pub is Operated by Christina Mackay and her partner John Curran. Christina has been in the pub trade for over 20 years, as the partnership look to bring The Market Inn back to being the heart of the community, with a host of local events being planned for the pub.

Speaking on the reopening John said: “It’s a great feeling to welcome guests back to the pub once again after the exciting refurbishment. I’m thrilled and very proud to oversee this fantastic local pub through its redevelopment, we couldn’t be more pleased with how it has turned out. We’ve had a great response from our regulars on the new appearance and we’ve been as busy as ever since reopening the doors last week.”

The Market Inn, Huntingdon is part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards.

