Pret A Manger is returning to Peterborough
Pret A Manger is to open a new outlet inside Tesco Extra at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green shopping centre..
The move follows the announcement of its partnership with Tesco earlier this year - and the Peterborough shop becomes Pret’s second inside a Tesco supermarket, following the opening in Kensington in June.
Opening tomorrow (Tuesday) it will serve a menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffee and teas, all prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen throughout the day.
Pret has hired 10 new Team Members to staff the shop.
The launch follows the introduction of Pret’s first grocery food range in Tesco earlier this year, through which it sells frozen croissants, granola, coffee pods and ketchups.
Pano Christou, Chief Executive Officer at Pret A Manger commented: “Last year, we set ourselves the challenge of bringing Pret to more people. Since then, we’ve launched and grown our Pret-at-Home range, bringing the joy of Pret to people’s homes across the country.
“Now we’re taking this further and bringing the experience of Pret to select Tesco stores, making it even easier for customers to enjoy our freshly made food and organic coffee as part of their regular Tesco shop. As the UK emerges from lockdown, this partnership with Tesco is one way in which we’re transforming our business model to adjust to a new way of living and working. We look forward to working with the Tesco team on this partnership.”
Pret A Manger closed it original Peterborough outlet in the city centre in the summer of last year.