Pret A Manger is returning to Peterborough

Tesco at Serpentine Green is to get a Pret A Manger shop, opening on August 10.

The move follows the announcement of its partnership with Tesco earlier this year - and the Peterborough shop becomes Pret’s second inside a Tesco supermarket, following the opening in Kensington in June.

Opening tomorrow (Tuesday) it will serve a menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffee and teas, all prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen throughout the day.

Pret has hired 10 new Team Members to staff the shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch follows the introduction of Pret’s first grocery food range in Tesco earlier this year, through which it sells frozen croissants, granola, coffee pods and ketchups.

Pano Christou, Chief Executive Officer at Pret A Manger commented: “Last year, we set ourselves the challenge of bringing Pret to more people. Since then, we’ve launched and grown our Pret-at-Home range, bringing the joy of Pret to people’s homes across the country.

“Now we’re taking this further and bringing the experience of Pret to select Tesco stores, making it even easier for customers to enjoy our freshly made food and organic coffee as part of their regular Tesco shop. As the UK emerges from lockdown, this partnership with Tesco is one way in which we’re transforming our business model to adjust to a new way of living and working. We look forward to working with the Tesco team on this partnership.”