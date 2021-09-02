Popular pizza restaurant to get a slice of the action in Peterborough
A popular pizza restaurant chain has confirmed it will be coming to Peterborough after finding a site in the city.
Franco Manca, which has branches across the country, including in Cambridge, said it had found a location for a new branch in Peterborough.
The chain tweeted: “We are coming - found a site in #Peterborough - looking in #Lincoln and #Newcastle today - marching up the E. coast like the Romans / but with less violence - SPQR.”
The Peterborough Telegraph approached the chain for more information - including where in the city the restaurant would be located, when it might open, and how many jobs it would create. However, no further details were available.