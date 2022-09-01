Popular Peterborough restaurant House of Feasts closes
Spiralling costs due to the cost of living crisis have enforced the decision.
Popular award-winning restaurant House of Feasts, located in Eye Green, has announced that it has closed with immediate effect.
Wednesday (August 31) was the final day of trading for the restaurant that specialised in Polish cuisine.
Restaurateur Damian Wawrzyniak announced his intention to close the eatery in July due to spiralling costs caused by the cost of living crisis but there continued to try and find ways to keep House of Feasts open.
The final decision ends five years of trading for the restaurant that has won various awards including the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year from the Great Food Club.
All pre-booked events at the restaurant will be honoured but no new bookings will be taken.
The travelling kiosk, which is a common sight at local events across the region, will continue to trade though.
A message on the restaurant’s Facebook page read: “Dear all, Maybe we have tried too much, maybe we were attached to HOF too much, sorry for all the confusion.
“There is no point in going any further, the restaurant will close with immediate effect.
“We secured a large loan last week but after all, we have to refuse it, it’s just too tough.
“All events already booked will be fulfilled and no more new events will be booked at House of Feasts in Eye Green. We will continue with Kiosk catering and festivals.
“Thank you all for all those years and hopefully see you on other side…
“The Lease at 41 Crowland Road is still going and we are now will be looking for a potential buyer, we know it could be great entity but it’s just too much for us. Kind regards, HOF.
Mr Wawrzyniak added: “It was great few years, an amazing ride and absolutely unbelievable achievements as a business, now it’s time to pause and spend time with family. Thank you all.”