Jimmy (centre) with Andrew and Daniel

Jimmy, aged 30, is a local resident of Werrington – the restaurant is in Church Street in the village – but has been plying his trade in the kitchens of a national hospitality chain.

He said: “It’s a privilege to be joining a team with a reputation for delivering excellent British-meets-classic French food and to further my skills under the guidance of Andrew Corrick.”

Chef Patron Andrew Corrick took over the Cherry House in August 1994 and continues to lead the way in the kitchen of this 400 year old quintessential English Cottage.

His son Jordan now runs the front of house operation with more than a dozen staff now employed throughout the 70-cover establishment.

Andrew commented: “We are always looking for fresh, talented kitchen and waiting staff; enthusiastic team members we can train and develop to meet the high standards expected at this restaurant.

"The Cherry House has a distinguished past but like all hospitality businesses, we have endured a difficult two years with lockdowns and restrictions on numbers etc. but now want to look forward again to a bright and lengthy future, expecting Jimmy to enjoy his part in the months and years ahead.”

You can contact The Cherry House at Werrington on 01733 571721 or online www.cherryhouserestaurant.co.uk.