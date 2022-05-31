The former Golden Lion pub at Stanground.

Morton and Hall Consulting Ltd have sought permission to convert the ground floor of the former Golden Lion pub in Church Street, Stanground, into a shop and the first floor into three-bedroom flat, with two bathrooms, including an en-suite, an office, living room and kitchen.

The pub has stood empty for more than a decade and has recently become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour and a dumping ground for waste and drug paraphernalia.

The former pub has been subject to a number of planning applications over the years and the latest one, for an as yet unnamed store, will be the third time an application has been submitted to rejuvenate the site.

In 2016, plans were submitted to demolish the former pub and convert it into a convenience store- believed to be Nisa- and four flats. These were, however, rejected due to vehicle access issues. The council also received 71 objections to the plans and only one letter of support.

In 2014, plans were submitted to turn the pub into an Afghan community centre. These drew a public petition to oppose the plans and the council received 383 objections. Despite this, officers recommended the plans for approval before they were withdrawn by the applicant.

The latest plans have now been submitted to the council and include a proposed turning arrangements plan. They can be viewed in full on the council’s planning portal using reference 22/00596/FUL.