Plans for new Nando’s restaurant in Peterborough take step forward
A new Nando’s restaurant in Peterborough is one step closer to opening following recent planning approval.
The Afro-Portuguese chain restaurant, known for its popular flame-grilled chicken, will open its new venue at the unit previously occupied by Chiquito in Cygnet Park, Hampton.
Plans were drawn up for the new restaurant earlier this year and they have now moved forward after Peterborough City Council approved planning permission on January 15 for various signage to be installed.
The chain’s initial application requested permission to fit out the former restaurant to Nando’s specifications.
This included drainage, shopfront, lighting, flooring, wall finishes, toilets, fixed seating, kitchen, coldrooms and back of house areas.
Nando’s currently operates a 100-seat restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, which opened in 2011.
The new venue will replace Chiquito at Cygnet Park, which closed last year after its owners The Restaurant Group announced it was closing its worst performing sites.
An opening date has not yet been confirmed.