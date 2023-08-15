News you can trust since 1948
Plans for new cafe in Peterborough submitted

Plans for a new cafe in Stanground have been revealed.
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

Plans for a new cafe in Peterborough have been put forward.

Work is already underway on a new building at 118 South Street, which will be used as a community cafe.

The new flat roof building sits next to existing properties on South Street and required the demolition of previous boundary walls and outbuildings for its construction.

The current development on South Street, Stanground.The current development on South Street, Stanground.
The current development on South Street, Stanground.
Plans show that the cafe will have a dining area capable of seating 32 people, as well as a public toilet and seven provided car parking spaces.

Plans proposed one full time and one part time member of staff and opening hours of between 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

A separate application for a fume extraction system will need to be submitted and as of yet, no further details about the cafe have been revealed.

To view the plans, visit Peterborough City Council’s planning portal, reference 23/00928/FUL.

