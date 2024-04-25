Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted that could see the former Sportsman pub in Eastfield Road converted into retail units.

The building has been vacant since December and M.A Iqbal Architecture has now said that it has brought forward plans to redevelop the “dilapidated building” to provide two retail shops on the ground floor, an office area to the rear and accommodation on the first floor.

Under conversion plans, the two bay windows at the front would be removed as well as an extension added to the first floor.

The former Sportsman pub on Eastfield Road.

This would aid in the creation of a two-bedroom flat.

The application states: “It is believed that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the area whilst satisfying the requirements of future users. Whilst we understand that every project is determined based on its own merits, this application is not substantially different from approved schemes in the local area.

"We’re concerned that should this application not be granted, then this property may attract unwanted attention to the street as derelict premises are always at risk of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”