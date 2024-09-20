Plans for an expected new Greggs in Peterborough approved

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Sep 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
Peterborough has six branches of Greggs in the city.

Plans, which are expected to see a new Greggs opened in Peterborough, have been approved.

The conversion of the More Cars Ltd on Padholme Road East into retail/cafe use has been granted by planning officers.

Plans state that the unit will be operated by a restaurant with takeaway facilities with hot and told food that can be eaten at the site or taken away. There would also be an indoor dining area for up to 20 people.

Greggs appears set to open a new stoke on Padholme Road East.Greggs appears set to open a new stoke on Padholme Road East.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the unit will become home to a new Greggs.

Ten jobs will be created, two full time and eight part time.

Greggs has already begun to advertise for staff located at a store on Padholme Road East.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Greggs over plans for its Padholme Road location.

The new Greggs would join stores on Bridge Street, Long Causeway, in Queensgate, Serpentine Green, Bretton Centre and the Orton Centre.

