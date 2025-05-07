Plans approved for new play area in Peterborough pub beer garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council granted the pub's planning application

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been approved for a new children’s play area in a Peterborough pub’s beer garden.

Punch Pubs, which owns The Whittle in Central Square, Stanground, sought approval from Peterborough City Council for a play area with a new picket fence and flooring outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application stated: “The proposed external scheme will enhance the pub and improve the family experience with the inclusion of the new play area, creating a desirable family friendly environment for the local community and passing trade to enjoy, year round.”

The Whittle pub in Central Square, Stanground

The proposed play area features play equipment for children, soft pour flooring and a 1.2m high picket fence.

The Whittle is a community pub with a relaxed atmosphere. It currently offers a variety of drinks, traditional food, a sports bar and a large beer garden.

Although no public consultation was carried out, Punch Pubs said it was happy to speak to all neighbours and any other parties who wished to discuss the proposed plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council approved the planning application on Thursday, May 1, meaning the development can go ahead.

A statement from the planners reads: “The local planning authority have worked with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner.”