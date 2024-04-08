Pizza Hut takeaway in Peterborough city centre closes
A Pizza Hut takeaway has closed in Peterborough.
The chain has confirmed that the branch in Broadway has now permanently closed.
A Pizza Hut UK & Europe spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Broadway Hut, located in Peterborough, has now permanently closed.
"Responding to an ever-shifting consumer landscape, our business and operating models are evolving. We are confident in the ongoing success of one of Britain’s favourite businesses, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"In the meantime, our customers can continue to enjoy their favourite slice of pizza at 280 London Road, Peterborough (PE2 9DT), or order from our website here: http://www.pizzahut.co.uk”