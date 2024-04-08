Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Pizza Hut takeaway has closed in Peterborough.

The chain has confirmed that the branch in Broadway has now permanently closed.

A Pizza Hut UK & Europe spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Broadway Hut, located in Peterborough, has now permanently closed.

"Responding to an ever-shifting consumer landscape, our business and operating models are evolving. We are confident in the ongoing success of one of Britain’s favourite businesses, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.