Petition launched to save The Ploughman pub in Peterborough

Licence holder Andy Simmonds has the said the pub could only have weeks of trading left.
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST

A petition has been launched by residents in Werrington to save The Ploughman pub.

The pub faces an uncertain future as Landlord Andy Simmonds faces a court date with the pub’s owners over an unpaid service charge of £72,000. He is also pursuing several countersuits.

Andy has said recently that he fears that the pub’s day are numbered.

Andy Simmonds, Landlord of The Ploughman pub in the Werrington Centre.Andy Simmonds, Landlord of The Ploughman pub in the Werrington Centre.
Andy Simmonds, Landlord of The Ploughman pub in the Werrington Centre.
Concerned residents have now thrown their weight behind Andy, stressing the value of the pub to the local community.

The petition, which was started by Mandy Kennedy, reads: “The pub is a big community hub; making the local community and everyone who visits feel as welcome as friends and no one is a stranger.

"The beer festivals raises a lot of money for charities along with other events. Live music is also supported giving local bands a chance to perform.

"I just want to fight to keep a brilliant landlord and an excellent local community pub open.

"I want Melbourne Holdings to know what a huge mistake it would be to our community if they do not let the pub and the landlord stay.

"The Ploughman is our local. Andy Simmons has fought over the years to keep it open and also raised lots of money for different charities.

“Bringing the community together means everything to him.”

SEE: 'The centre has just been left to rot': Urgent calls for action as Werrington Centre described as 'rundown and unsafe'

The petition has now exceeded 800 signatures and can be found at https://petitions.eko.org/petitions/fight-for-our-landlord.

Andy has also raised a number of concerns about the state of Werrington Centre, which he claims has been left to rot by owners Tesco and Melbourne Holdings.

