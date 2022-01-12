Peterborough’s winter beer festival is postponed

Soke Fest organisers John Lawrence and Steve Williams

What would have been the first large scale beer festival in the city for more than two years, Soke Fest was planned for The Cresset from January 21-23.

However, the organisers John Lawrence and Steve Williams, who run The Frothblowers micro pub in Werrington, made an announcement this week.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we have reluctantly taken the decision to postpone Soke Fest until later in the year. As all of you will appreciate the current situation with the pandemic and the new variant has caused many venues and events to postpone or cancel their activities, including the much loved local Straw Bear Festival due this month.

“Our decision to postpone has been brought about by our concern for public safety. We have had a number discussions with our brewers, some of whom have requested we postpone the event due to their rapidly falling staff levels. The prospect of them operating at an event within an enclosed environment could possibly result in their staff becoming even more depleted, making business more difficult.”