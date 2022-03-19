Peterborough’s very first Repair Cafe to launch next month

Peterborough will be getting its first Repair Cafe next month.

A Repair Café is a regular get-together of people who can fix, with people who need things fixed. Skills are shared, cake is eaten, and everyone goes away a little happier.

It’s an international movement with events all over the world. The idea is to reduce landfill, and empower people to make simple fixes themselves, or at least to recognise when something can be repaired.

A Repair Café doesn’t take the place of professional repairs, but aims to fill the gap that community used to occupy. Organisers say that in the past, people would mend and repair, and share those skills with family and neighbours. Your Grandad might have taught you to fix a puncture, and your aunt next door could have shown you how to use a sewing machine. These days families are fragmented, people don’t always know their neighbours, and we are encouraged, with artificially-low prices, to throw things away and consume more.

The upshot is that skills are being lost, money is wasted, and more stuff ends up in the bin or sitting unused in a cupboard. The more things we consume the more energy and resources are needed, and the greater impact we have on our planet.

Green-business owner Julie Danby runs Refill Revolution Peterborough, a shop based at The Green Backyard, where you can reduce plastic waste by buying what you need in re-fillable containers. She has teamed up with passionate environmentalists Rebecca Neal and Andy Chapman to help tackle the issue of our throw-away society. The George Alcock Centre in Stanground has made a financial contribution to get the project off the ground, and will host the first Peterborough Repair Café on Saturday April 2.

To make them as accessible as possible, the sessions will rotate around several other locations across the city on the first Saturday of every month.

The confirmed dates and locations currently are:

April 2- The George Alcock Centre, Stanground (12pm to 4pm)

May 7- The Hack Space, Bretton (11am-3pm)

June 4- Railworld Wildlife Haven, city centre (11am-3pm)

July 2- WestRaven Community Garden, Ravensthrope (11am to 3pm)

Organisers said: “As well as getting your precious item fixed, you might be able to join a free workshop, sit and chat with new people, and perhaps try your hand at upcycling. You’ll find out what community means to each location, and how you can get involved to make Peterborough a friendlier, happier, and more sustainable place to live. Repairs are free and people are encouraged to leave a donation if they can.

“The Repair Café is looking for more volunteers who can fix home electrical appliances, (vacuum cleaners, food mixers, radios etc.), use a sewing machine to mend clothes, do simple maintenance and repairs to bikes, or sharpen home and garden tools. This list is not exhaustive, so if you have skills in fixing any type of portable item that someone might bring from home, then they will be pleased to hear from you.

Rebecca said: “Repair Café is more than a place to fix things, it’s also a social occasion, so if you would like to help meet, greet and chat with people, then please do get in touch. I can’t fix anything, but I can make a cake!”

Andy said: “I can make a cake, but also know how to mend the food mixer! I like helping people, and it gives me a buzz to think I have saved that item from being thrown away.”