Peterborough's Turkish Grill is a British Kebab Awards finalist

A Peterborough takeaway, which only opened just over a year ago, has made it through to the finals in the British Kebab Awards 2025.

Semi-final voting closed last week and Turkish Grill in Storrington Way, Werrington, opened in December 2023 by proud owner Salman Ciftepala, won a place in the finals of the Best Regional Takeaway category – with winners announced next month..

The British Kebab Awards, now in its 13th year, highlights the outstanding talent, dedication, and passion across the kebab industry.

To vote for Turkish Grill click HERE