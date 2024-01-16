Peterborough's smallest pub wins BIG in local awards!

Peterborough city centre micropub The Bumble Inn has been bestowed CAMRA’s biggest honour – Pub of the Year 2024.

Opened in Westgate in 2016, The Bumble Inn was named Peterborough & District City Pub of the Year, and Overall Pub of the Year 2024 by the Campaign for Real Ale’s city branch.

Landlord Tom Beran, who has been running pubs in the city for over 17 years was “well chuffed” with the award, and promises “big things for our little pub in 2024”.

The award is voted for by CAMRA members and there are three categories; City, Town and Rural.

Bumble Inn landlord Tom Beran (second left) with customers Dickie Bird, from Camra, Terry Breton and David Randall.

Pubs need to receive a merit or similar award during the year to be in the running for the final votes, and an overall winner is voted among the three category winners.

The Bumble Inn is no stranger to winning awards having won the Pub of the Year award previously in 2018 and was runner up in 2019. It was also national Beard Friendly Pub of the year in 2020.

Tom and his wife Michelle launched The Bumble Inn almost eight years ago to offer something different for Peterborough – a small independent venue offering top quality real ales, craft beers and regular events and it has been a firm favourite among Peterborough drinkers ever since.

Darren Lee, Chairman of Peterborough CAMRA said: “So many CAMRA members are delighted to see that the deserving recognition for always providing tip top beer has been awarded to the Bumble Inn.

The Cross Keys at Kings Cliffe, the Camra Rural Pub of the Year 2024

"Our members vote with passion and Tom delivers the finest cask ales in Peterborough with passion too. A fabulous and much loved micropub.”

The other winners were fellow micropub, The Thirsty Giraffe in Deeping St James, and The Cross Keys in King’s Cliffe.

Mick Stewart, who has run The Cross Keys since 2019, said he was “made up” with the award and was thankful for CAMRA members visiting the village pub – and liking what was on offer (there’s always three real ales).

He said he was also grateful to villagers who had supported the pub over the last four years.

The Thirsty Giraffe in Deeping St James, Camra Town Pub of the Year 2024

Steve Williams, at The Thirsty Giraffe, described the award as “fantastic news” and a nice way to start the year.

“We have been open two years and it has been lots of fun,” he said. “We feel like part of the community and get on well with The Bell and the Waterton Arms, the other local pubs.

"There is a real feelgood factor locally.”

Branch Press Officer, Raeanne Elliott said "On behalf of the Peterborough & District Branch, we would like to congratulate all of our winners and for the work they do to bring communities together, and we wish them future success.

"The PotY is decided using results from the National Beer Scoring, which is entirely completed by members, alongside pub nominations for Gold or Merit awards from our members.

"It's important that members use the National Beer Scoring website as this determines entry for the Good Beer Guide (GBG), as well as making recognitions throughout the year for Gold and Merit Awards for entry into the PotY nominations.”