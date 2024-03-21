The overall City Pub of the Year for 2024 title was awarded to Peterborough city centre micro pub The Bumble Inn, which landlord Tom Beran opened in 2016 in Westgate.Branch chairman Darren Lee presented the award and shield to Tom – Pub of the Year award winner in 2018 and runner up in 2019.Another micro pub, this time The Thirsty Giraffe, in Deeping St James, won the Town Pub of the Year award for 2024.Vice-Chair, Jackie Fordham presented the award to landlord Steve Williams and the team at Deeping St James' newest pub.Finally, the Rural Pub of the Year award went to The Cross Keys, at King’s Cliffe – the best village pub in the branch.