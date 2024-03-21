Peterborough's pubs of the year for 2024 receive their awards
The votes counted, announcements made and now the awards have been presented to the pubs best loved by the Peterborough and District branch.
The overall City Pub of the Year for 2024 title was awarded to Peterborough city centre micro pub The Bumble Inn, which landlord Tom Beran opened in 2016 in Westgate.Branch chairman Darren Lee presented the award and shield to Tom – Pub of the Year award winner in 2018 and runner up in 2019.Another micro pub, this time The Thirsty Giraffe, in Deeping St James, won the Town Pub of the Year award for 2024.Vice-Chair, Jackie Fordham presented the award to landlord Steve Williams and the team at Deeping St James' newest pub.Finally, the Rural Pub of the Year award went to The Cross Keys, at King’s Cliffe – the best village pub in the branch.
Branch chairman Darren Lee presented landlord Mick Stewart and the team with the award.
A spokesperson said: “On behalf of the Peterborough & District Branch, we would like to congratulate all of our winners and for the work they do to bring communities together, and we wish them future success.”